Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to colorful minidresses and patterned frocks, but when it comes to the Golden Globes, the Friends alum sticks to one safe color: black.

Before you call Us out, there were two times the actress didn’t wear the colorless hue. She arrived at the Golden Globes for the first time in 1996, wearing a floor-length, curve-hugging pink sleeveless dress. And in 1998, she attended with the Friends cast once again, donning a strapless periwinkle-blue number.

But when Aniston entered the 2010s, she stopped wearing color altogether to the annual celebration of film and T.V. From the 59th annual celebration in 2002 to 2020, black has been the only shade she’s worn ever since.

That’s not to say she hasn’t changed up the style or designer over the years. In 2002, Aniston and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, were #CoupleGoals in matching suits. The Friends star wore her jacket with nothing underneath and paired it with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Flash forward to 2020 and the Golden Globe nominee for Cake hit the red carpet wearing a black Dior Haute Couture gown and a vintage Cartier necklace from Fred Leighton featuring two rows of diamonds.

Keep scrolling for a look at Aniston’s Golden Globes gowns from the past two decades.