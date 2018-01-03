Versace has always been a favorite at the Golden Globes — throughout the decades stars including Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Drew Barrymore have hit the awards show’s red carpet in memorable gowns by the iconic label. And with the 2018 broadcast (airing at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 7 on NBC) coming just 10 days before the premiere of FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, it’s the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane. Here, a look back at the stand-out Versace Golden Globes styles of the past.