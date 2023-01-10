After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the A-list event will celebrate the best and brightest in TV and film.
“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a December 2022 statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
In addition to Carmichael’s anticipated onstage bits, viewers can expect to be moved by a number of winning speeches.
Tonight, Avatar: The Way of Wateris up for Best Motion Picture alongside Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Tár and The Fabelmans. Brad Pitt scored a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Babylon and Angela Bassett has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the TV category, Elizabeth Debickiis in the running for Best Supporting Actress for The Crown alongside Ozark’s Julia Garner and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Of course, no awards show can go on without fabulous fashion.
Although the 2021 ceremony took a hybrid approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fan-favorite celebrities managed to slay.
Jamie Lee Curtis looked like a ray of sunshine in a vibrant yellow Alex Perry puff sleeve gown as Amy Poehlersparkled in a little black dress by Moschino. Kate Hudson turned heads in Louis Vuitton, and Rosamund Pike delivered drama in a massive tulle frock by Molly Goddard.
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Golden Globe awards:
And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes have officially commenced.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
The "Wolves" singer looked regal in Valentino.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emma D'Arcy
The HBO star looked edgy in Acne Studios.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain
The Good Nurse actress was a total knockout in a crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta garb.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh
The Crazy Rich Asians donned a chic peplum ensemble.
Credit: Shutterstock
Viola Davis
The Fences star looked vibrant in a figure-hugging cobalt gown from Jason Wu.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Michelle Williams
The Blue Valentine star looked ethereal in Gucci.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Ayo Edebiri
The comedian looked like a princess is Rosie Assoulin.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Hilary Swank
The Fatale actress showed off her baby bump in an deep green ensemble.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kerry Condon
The Rome alum blew Us away in custom Brandon Maxwell.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Claire Danes
The Homeland alum wore a dainty white dress that featured a textured hem.
Credit: Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus star shimmered in a black off-the-shoulder gown.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett
The Waiting to Exhale star showed off her curves in a metallic look by Pamella Roland.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Quinta Brunson
The TV writer looked like a goth Cinderella in Christian Siriano.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Monica Barbaro
The Top Gun 2 actress looked red hot in Dolce & Gabbana.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu star looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow two-piece set.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Garner
The Ozark star dazzled in a tiered design by Gucci with De Beers jewelry.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lily James
The U.K. native looked unreal in Versace.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jenny Slate
The comedian looked pristine in a green dress by Rodarte.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Milly Alcock
The House of the Dragon star looked timeless in Givenchy.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Letitia Wright
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress looked gorgeous in Prada.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
The I, Tonya star looked pretty in a pink frock by Chanel.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek
The House of Gucci star was a breathtaking sight in a glittery naked dress.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ana De Armas
The Deep Water actress sparkled in custom Louis Vuitton.
Credit: Shutterstock
Jenna Ortega
The Wednesday star looked whimiscal in Gucci.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Niecy Nash
The Scream Queens alum delivered drama in a magenta ensemble.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Abbott Elementary star looked regal in custom Aliétte.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Daisy Edgar-Jones
The Fresh star rocked a sexy black corset dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kaley Cuoco
The pregnant Flight Attendant star looked dainty in a lavender number.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Abby Elliott
The Bear star looked radiant in a red sequin dress by Pamella Roland.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Halloween star looked glamorous in a black cape gown.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum
The supermodel turned heads in a feathered frock.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox
The Inventing Anna star was a must-see in vintage John Galliano.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Liza Koshy
The comedian wowed in Morphew Atelier.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Rachel Lindsay
The reality star dazzled in a black gown by Tarik Ediz.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Zuri Hall
The TV personality looked whimsical in a white halter gown.