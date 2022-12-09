Making a comeback! The 2023 Golden Globes are set to return to television after taking a hiatus in 2022 amid reports of alleged misconduct and diversity issues.

Last year, many celebrities spoke out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which decides the nominees — for the organization’s lack of diversity and organizational issues. NBC ultimately decided not to air the awards show in January due to the allegations and held a private, non-televised event instead.

In May, the HFPA announced its pledge to increase membership “with a specific focus on recruiting Black members” and to establish a committee of “racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform.”

The network had high hopes for the awards show’s return the following year as long as the organization followed through on the execution of its plan. In September 2022, NBC shared that the Golden Globes would return in 2023 with a one-year deal.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Chairman of Entertainment Networks, said in a statement at the time.

In December 2022, it was announced that Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael was selected to host the 80th edition of the ceremony.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement at the time. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Carmichael is most well known for his critically acclaimed sitcom, The Carmichael Show, which ran for three seasons on NBC. The comedian also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live back in April.

