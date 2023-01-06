Master of ceremonies! The Golden Globes are back on TV this year, and the ceremony has a brand-new host: Jerrod Carmichael.

The comedian, 35, hasn’t hosted an awards show before, but his resume proves he’s more than up to the task. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said in a statement in December 2022. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

While the North Carolina native has been working steadily since the early 2010s, his many 2022 successes introduced him to a ton of new fans. In April of that year, he headlined an HBO Max stand-up special titled Rothaniel. The show — directed by fellow comedian Bo Burnham — was critically acclaimed, but it also made headlines because Carmichael publicly came out as gay during his set.

“I rebelled against it my whole life,” the Emmy winner said. “I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

He later said that coming out brought him relief, adding that he still had a lot of processing to do. “It’s happening in real time,” he told Rolling Stone in May 2022. “I’m coming to terms with it. I’m saying it to friends. I’m digging through years of bulls–t. I’m doing psychoanalysis and becoming more open, more honest, more direct.”

Carmichael is the first person to host the Golden Globes in two years, as the 2022 ceremony was canceled following boycotts over the HFPA’s lack of diversity. The organization ultimately held a private event that was not televised or attended by any nominees or guests.

The HFPA later invited more than 100 new members to join its voting body and took steps to mitigate diversity problems. In September 2022, NBC announced that it would once again broadcast the awards show following the HFPA’s efforts to make the organization more inclusive.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023,” NBCUniversal entertainment chair Frances Berwick said in statement at the time.

The Golden Globes air on NBC Tuesday, January 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

