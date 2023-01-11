The Big Bang Theoryalum, 37, was beaming as she highlighted her growing baby bump in a long, lavender gown. The former Ozark star, 40, opted for a classic white tuxedo jacket and black pants as he kissed Cuoco for the cameras.
“Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now, they’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “As cheesy as it sounds, Kaley says that from the moment they met there was a connection and synergy that was so special, almost magical.”
“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne noted in a September 2022 statement, calling the awards a “must-see” event. “The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”
Scroll down to see the hottest Golden Globes couples:
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading down one side as she hit the red carpet with the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 33, whom she married in 2019.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and partner Tom Pelphrey later stole the show when they walked the event side by side.
The Big Bang Theoryalum, 37, was beaming as she highlighted her growing baby bump in a long, lavender gown. The former Ozark star, 40, opted for a classic white tuxedo jacket and black pants as he kissed Cuoco for the cameras.
The Golden Globes marked the couple’s second red carpet appearance since going public in May 2022. The twosome previously walked the Emmys Awards carpet in September, one month before they announced they are expecting their first child together.
“Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now, they’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “As cheesy as it sounds, Kaley says that from the moment they met there was a connection and synergy that was so special, almost magical.”
The Flight Attendant star celebrated her journey to motherhood — and her future little girl — with a baby shower on Sunday, January 8. Guest included Kimberly J. Brown, Ali Fedotowsky and more.
On Tuesday, Cuoco and Pelphrey shared a steamy smooch before heading into the event, which marked the first in-person Golden Globes since 2021. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association opted not to broadcast the awards show in 2022 amid controversy of its lack of diversity.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne noted in a September 2022 statement, calling the awards a “must-see” event. “The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”
Scroll down to see the hottest Golden Globes couples:
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams
The Dawson’s Creek alum opted for a Gucci gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry while spending the night out with her Broadway star husband.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider
The pregnant actress glowed as she walked the red carpet with her husband wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry ahead of welcoming their twins.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor wore Valentino during his date night with his wife.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
The 8 Simple Rules alum showed off her baby bump while standing with her love.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick
The Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood director held on tight to his wife before going into the theater.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
The model was all smiles while posing with her husband.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Gigi Paris and Glen Powell
The Top Gun: Maverick star stepped out in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, who wore a Valentino gown.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen
The Pineapple Express actor rocked a pink tuxedo while attending the show with his actress wife.
Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Bruhl
The Alienist star shared the night with his wife.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher
The Cecil B. DeMille recipient enjoyed a night out with his fiancée.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen’s Gambit star wore a Dior gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry as she took in the event with her boyfriend.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Garner and Mark Foster
The Ozark alum looked pretty in pink as she stepped out with her husband.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel
The Yellowstone actor cozied up to his photographer wife on the carpet.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
The Wakanda Forever actress stunned in a Pamella Roland silver gown while standing beside her husband, the 61st Street actor.