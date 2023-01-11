Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading down one side as she hit the red carpet with the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 33, whom she married in 2019.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and partner Tom Pelphrey later stole the show when they walked the event side by side.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, was beaming as she highlighted her growing baby bump in a long, lavender gown. The former Ozark star, 40, opted for a classic white tuxedo jacket and black pants as he kissed Cuoco for the cameras.

The Golden Globes marked the couple’s second red carpet appearance since going public in May 2022. The twosome previously walked the Emmys Awards carpet in September, one month before they announced they are expecting their first child together.

“Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now, they’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “As cheesy as it sounds, Kaley says that from the moment they met there was a connection and synergy that was so special, almost magical.”

The Flight Attendant star celebrated her journey to motherhood — and her future little girl — with a baby shower on Sunday, January 8. Guest included Kimberly J. Brown, Ali Fedotowsky and more.

On Tuesday, Cuoco and Pelphrey shared a steamy smooch before heading into the event, which marked the first in-person Golden Globes since 2021. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association opted not to broadcast the awards show in 2022 amid controversy of its lack of diversity.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne noted in a September 2022 statement, calling the awards a “must-see” event. “The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

