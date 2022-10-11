Baby on board! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” the Big Bang Theory alum, 36, captioned an Instagram reveal on Tuesday, October 11, sharing a carousel of images with the Ozark star, 40.

In one photo, Cuoco beamed as her beau held up a slice of cake, presumably made for a sex reveal party. The icing in the middle was pink, indicating that the couple are expecting a daughter.

Friends and fans celebrated the expectant parents in the comments section, with Odette Annable gushing, “Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful 💕💕💕.”

Lisa Rinna added: “YAY!!!!!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

News of Cuoco’s pregnancy comes five months after the twosome made their relationship Instagram official in May. The 8 Simple Rules alum went on to gush over Pelphrey via social media when he turned 40 in July. “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways … happy birthday, baby!” Cuoco wrote at the time. “To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey.”

Later that month, the pair received Emmy nominations for their work on Ozark and The Flight Attendant, respectively. The New Jersey native joined Cuoco at the awards show in September, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple.

The Meet Cute star was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 before tying the knot with Karl Cook in 2018. The twosome announced their separation in September 2021.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” Cook, 31, and the California native noted in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Us confirmed in June that the exes finalized their divorce. Two months prior, Cuoco asserted that she wasn’t ready to tie the knot again any time soon.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” she told Glamour in April. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. … I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

