Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

It’s over. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have split.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the Flight Attendant star, 35, and Cook, 30, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, September 3. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The duo added that they “made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The equestrians began dating in 2016, and they announced their engagement in November 2017. They married in San Diego, California, in June 2018.

The former couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in June, each posting a tribute via Instagram.

“NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met,” the 8 Simple Rules alum captioned a throwback photo of the pair. “2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!”

Cook shared his own post, adding, “I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

In February, the former Big Bang Theory star was nominated for her first Golden Globe for her part in The Flight Attendant. Cook flew home and surprised her ahead of the show, sharing a video of her crying and embracing him in a hug.

“Most of you know that Karl is away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event [and] circuit], for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “We had talked about it and it was OK because it’s virtual and I didn’t want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and … ”

The Yes, Norman Productions founder called her partner the “best ever,” hugging him as she cried in the video. “These are tears, by the way,” she said.” But, I’m so glad you’re here.”

Cuoco, who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, had an unconventional romance with Cook. They didn’t officially move in together until 2020, years after tying the knot.

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2020. “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

People magazine was the first to report the split.