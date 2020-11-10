Equal partnership. Kaley Cuoco opened up about how important it was to find someone who didn’t feel overshadowed by her fame in husband Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 34, told Dax Shepard that Cook’s career successes helped him to feel confident in himself, unlike her ex-husband, Ryan Sweeting, who had issues with feeling emasculated.

“I think even with my, you know, I was married previously, but even with that person, that was a big problem,” she said on the Monday, November 9, episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And I was like, ‘I have to be with someone who really has their own — whether they’re famous or not, their own life.’”

The Flight Attendant star revealed that throughout her marriage to Cook, who is an equestrian, she is the one in awe of his talents.

“I think what’s so cool about Karl, and everyone that’s gotten to know him [is] he loves his life and he loves his equestrian world,” she explained. “Like he’s so cool in that arena, literally in that arena, so he is so fulfilled. He does very well in what he does and it’s so important.”

The actress noted that the pair’s mutual admiration of horses has strengthened their relationship. The couple met at a horse show in California in March 2016 and tied the knot two years later in June 2018.

“Because I love horses so much and I love riding and that’s a big part of my life, I love what he does so much that I get obsessed with his lifestyle and I’m the one that’s like, ‘This was so cool! You did so good today,’” she said. “And it’s such an interesting community and an interesting job that he has and we just both share that passion and he loves it.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum added: “I’m just lucky I met a guy who’s that obsessed [with animals]. I mean, we have 7 dogs … It’s actually hoarding limit!”

Earlier this year, the couple moved in together amid the coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of living apart despite being married.

“The quarantine has actually forced us to move in together,” Cuoco said on an April appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s been great for our relationship. We like each other, we’ve realized, which is even better.”

Ahead of the couple’s big move in March, the Wedding Ringer actress told Us Weekly that she didn’t think it was “love at first sight” for the pair.

“We had met and it was like a weird meeting. It kind of happened later,” she recalled.

Cuoco was married to Sweeting, 33, from December 2013 to September 2015.