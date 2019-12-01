Kaley Cuoco’s husband, Karl Cook, called her the “most amazing woman” as he poked fun at her in a message for her 34th birthday on Saturday, November 30.

“Happy birthday @kaleycuoco love of my life!!” the equestrian, 28, captioned an Instagram video showing his wife tying her shoelace as she sat on a squash court. “You’re the greatest most amazing woman on the planet, minus @lifewithshmooshy [the couple’s miniature pony] of course. I am so excited to live everyday together. Also ‘squash is a young mans game,’ is just perfect, hahaha!!”

The former Big Bang Theory star celebrated her birthday in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday on the set of her upcoming series The Flight Attendant.

Cuoco shared a video of the crew singing “Happy Birthday” to her and presenting her with two cakes. “This might have been the coolest birthday to date,” she captioned the video. “I turned 34 on camera while shooting our final TFA Bangkok scene overlooking the Thailand skyline surrounded by extreme support and love.”

“Thank you everyone for making me feel so special so far from home!” she continued. “Also my bday is just starting in the states so I’m gonna ride this wave as long as humanely possible.”

Cuoco is producing and starring in the drama series that is set to premiere on HBO Max next year. Based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel, it tells the story of a flight attendant who wakes up with a hangover in a Dubai hotel room to find a dead body next to her.

Cook has been in Thailand with his wife while she films the series. Cuoco, who wed the athlete in June 2018, spoke to pal Brad Goreski on his “Brad Behavior” earlier his month about how they have a successful, if unconventional, marriage while living in separate houses.

“Even when Karl and I met, and I knew I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both really like our own lives and we actually like our own couches,” she explained on the November 23 episode. “He travels all over and he’s got a ranch and horses, and he also loves his alone time. We’re very similar like that, but we share the same passion, which are the animals, and he lets me be me.”

“We’ve been together for almost four years. We’ve not lived together. We are building our house, as you know,” Cuoco added. “We will be under the same roof, eventually, but this has worked for us.”