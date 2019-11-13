



Sharing her take. Kaley Cuoco candidly spoke about how living apart from her husband, Karl Cook, has benefitted their marriage.

“Even when Karl and I met, and I knew I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both really like our own lives and we actually like our own couches,” Cuoco, 33, told pal Brad Goreski on his new “Brad Behavior” podcast on Wednesday, November 13.

The Big Bang Theory alum continued, “He travels all over and he’s got a ranch and horses, and he also loves his alone time. We’re very similar like that, but we share the same passion, which are the animals, and he lets me be me.”

She pointed out that the couple are “together all the time” despite their separate living arrangements. Though she can’t for sure say whether residing under different roofs has been beneficial to them “mentally,” she claimed that she has “never been in a better relationship” than with the 28-year-old equestrian.

“We’ve been together for almost four years. We’ve not lived together. We are building our house, as you know,” she continued. “We will be under the same roof, eventually, but this has worked for us.”

Cuoco’s comments come after she addressed her living dynamic with Cook on The View on Friday, November 8. The 8 Simple Rules alum, who currently resides in New York City for work, recalled how “people went crazy” when she first shared the tidbit about the duo’s relationship.

“We’re actually building our house together right now,” she said at the time. “We just haven’t been under the same roof. But, by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”

Cuoco expressed a similar sentiment when speaking with E! News in August. She noted that she has “a very unconventional marriage” with Cook.

“We’re not together every single day, and I think personally, it’s important,” she shared. “It works well for us.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in June of last year. The lovebirds’ romance commenced in March 2016, months after she concluded her 21-month marriage to Ryan Sweeting.

In March 2018, Cuoco told Us Weekly exclusively that she did “not” go into bridezilla mode when prepping for her nuptials with Cook. “I actually would just like to meet [our guests] there on the date,” she said. “I really don’t wanna do anything.”