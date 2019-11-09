Kaley Cuoco Says She and Her Husband Karl Cook 'Love' Living Separately





An unconventional relationship! Kaley Cuoco said she and her husband, Karl Cook, “love” living apart despite getting married more than a year ago.

“I made headlines saying that we don’t live together yet. And people went crazy,” The Big Bang Theory star, 33, said on The View on Friday, November 8. “They couldn’t believe it.”

She explained that their different locations are partly because their jobs require them to be in different cities. While Cuoco lives and films in New York City, Cook, 28, is a professional equestrian.

“Because of work and his business, and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living,” the actress explained.

However, their living situation won’t be permanent. “We’re actually building our house together right now,” Cuoco said. “We just haven’t been under the same roof. But, by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”

Cuoco not only enjoys living on her own, she also loves residing in the Big Apple.

“I’m shooting here and I love it,” she shared about New York City. “I just love the area and my apartment building is right in between a dog park and a rabbit rescue. So, it’s built for me.”

It’s the perfect spot for Cuoco to indulge in one of her favorite activities — watching pets.

“I’m the girl that goes and sits in the park and watches the dogs run around like a creeper because I can get kind of my fill,” she joked. “And then I go into the pet store and I see the rabbits.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June 2018 in Southern California. The actress’ Big Bang Theory costars Mayim Bialik, Wil Wheaton and Johnny Galecki were in attendance.

In September 2017, Cuoco gushed about Cook, who was her boyfriend at the time, in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she told Us at the time.“I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him.”

Prior to her marriage to Cook, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.