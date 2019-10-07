Kaley Cuoco Has ‘No Problem’ Not Living With Husband Karl Cook for Now





No cohabitation, no problem! Kaley Cuoco is just fine not living with husband Karl Cook at the moment, even though the pair have been married for more than a year.

“Life is about balance,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 33, told Extra. “It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it.”

Cuoco showed off photos of their under-construction mansion on Friday, October 4, posting Instagram Stories images of a modern abode with vaulted ceilings, wooden beams and skylights.

The actress previously discussed their separate residences in August, telling E! News, “We’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever. We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day.” She also said at the time that it’s “important” and “works well” for her and Cook, 28, to have their space.

Cuoco, who was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, tied the knot with Cook in June 2018. In attendance at the Southern California wedding were her Big Bang Theory costars Mayim Bialik, Wil Wheaton and Johnny Galecki.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she told Us Weekly in September 2017, when she and the equestrian were still girlfriend and boyfriend. “I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum also told Us why she and Cook are the perfect match for one another. “I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him,” she quipped. “He’s got such a great sense of humor. I like it when I’m bugging him, bugging him and then I finally get that laugh which just kills me.”

She continued: “He’s a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist. ‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.”

