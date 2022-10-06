First comes love, then comes marriage — but moving in is optional. Kourtney Kardashian revealed in October 2022 that she and husband Travis Barker still weren’t living together, despite tying the knot five months earlier.

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away,” the Poosh founder explained on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, though she added that “there will” eventually be one house for her blended family. “When the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at [Travis’] house and there’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between.”

Different addresses didn’t stop the then-newlyweds from developing routines just like every other couple. “I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me,” Kourtney explained. “We have, like, a thing and he comes over every night no matter what. He comes over here and kisses me, whether it’s midnight and he is getting back from the studio or whatever.”

Barker and Kardashian aren’t the only couple who have held off on moving in after exchanging vows. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk waited over a year after their wedding before they finally moved in together.

“We’ve just done it slowly,” the Glee producer told the Wall Street Journal in August 2019. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna ‘Brady Bunch’ it up, and it’ll be great.”

Before Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed three children together — son Isaac in January 2020 and twins Roman and Malachi in January 2022 — the model revealed that they actually lived on opposite coasts. “We have a rule,” Graham explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2016, adding that she was based in New York while her husband live in Los Angeles. “We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other.”

She continued: “It’s absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It’s pretty sexy.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity couples who don’t live together: