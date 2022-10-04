Is it getting hot in here? Kourtney Kardashian got real about her and husband Travis Barker’s PDA-filled relationship — and which one of them has a foot fetish.

“I love really cute feet,” Kardashian, 43, revealed during the Tuesday, October 4, episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny, Not Fat” podcast.

Host Amanda Hirsch pointed out that Barker, 46, has been vocal about liking his wife without shoes — and often posts pictures on social media of her feet, which Kardashian didn’t deny.

The Poosh founder confessed: “I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.”

The University of Arizona alum noted that while she and the Blink-182 drummer “embrace” her tiny feet (she’s a size 5) she wouldn’t reveal what actually happens in their bedroom.

Kardashian, who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, did give listeners a glimpse inside her relationship with the musician.

“I’ve been married once and I plan to be married for my whole life,” the Kardashians star explained on the podcast after tying the knot in May.

Despite being together now, the Lemme founder admitted that she wishes she and Barker would’ve started dating sooner.

“We both feel like timing is everything and the timing was perfect and I’m grateful for everything that led me to [him],” she said. “But we do say that. We’re like, ‘Oh, we could have had, you know, this many more years together and been doing all these things for so long.’”

The TV personality and the rocker now “value” their time together even more — especially when they are busy with their respective children. (Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

“We both work a lot and so I also have a lot with the kids and I love that time,” Kardashian continued. “So it’s making the most of the time when we’re together.”

Scroll down for more of Kardashian’s podcast revelations — including what she really thought about Disick, 39, stealing the spotlight during her road to marriage: