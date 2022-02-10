Nice try, trolls! Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t shied away from shutting down body-shamers amid pregnancy rumors over the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick. Before her October 2021 engagement to Travis Barker, the Poosh founder decided to freeze her eggs.

“I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” she said of the process during a December 2018 episode of her family’s E! reality series. “It’s, like, crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.”

At the time, Kardashian was dating off-on boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Ahead of their 2018 breakup, the California native joked that the boxer was worried her “very emotional” state was about something he did.

“The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance,” she said during the KUWTK episode. “But I think everything was just really heightened. … He thinks everything is about him. So I’m like, ‘No, this has nothing to do with you.'”

Three years later, the lifestyle brand owner noted that she was grateful she had a safety net in place should she decide to have another child.

“I froze [my eggs] and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” she said in March 2021 during the “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’ … I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41?’ Maybe that’s God’s plan.”

She added: “I don’t know if I even want to have another kid or if that’s, like, in the future or whatever. I think doing that … and having the control of my body just gave me a peace of mind.”

While she may not have a clear idea of whether her family will expand, her hesitation hasn’t stopped pregnancy rumors from running rampant on social media. After sharing a bikini photo that showed off her curves in May 2020, Kim Kardashian‘s older sister opened up about how she learned to embrace her body.

“It’s not always easy,” she said of clapping back during a YouTube video that same month. “Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think ‘kill them with kindness’ is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments. I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”

