No sweat! Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t offended by recent pregnancy speculation after a Friday, April 10, Instagram upload with her midriff exposed.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, said of the rumors during a Wednesday, April 15, Instagram Live video. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body so I didn’t take offense.”

When the Poosh creator’s Instagram followers wondered whether she’s expecting baby No. 4, the Los Angeles native kindly responded. “Put the blessing out there though,” the reality star, who already shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with her ex Scott Disick, wrote.

The E! personality addressed this response on Wednesday, explaining, “I wrote [something like], ‘Put out a good vibe.’ This one comment I really liked said, ‘I almost thought you were pregnant because your body looks extra curvy and feminine and glowing.’”

Kardashian admitted that she preferred the speculation to be in a “really positive way” like that.

The University of Arizona alum has previously expressed her desire to add more babies to her brood. When a fan asked if she was pregnant in January, Kardashian wrote back via Instagram: “No I wish.”

The Dash Dolls alum has taken a step back from her famous family’s show to spend more time with her family and opened up about the decision earlier this month.

“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break,” she tweeted on April 2. “I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had.”

Kardashian added at the time: “I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well.”