Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Wish' I Was Pregnant Amid Younes Reconciliation

Baby No. 4? Kourtney Kardashian responded to speculation that she is pregnant weeks after Us Weekly broke the news that she is dating Younes Bendjima again.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, posted a mirror selfie via Instagram on Wednesday, January 22. In the shot, she posed in an orange, ribbed bodysuit with ruched sleeves. “Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch,” she captioned the pic.

“Are u pregnant?” a fan asked in the comments section, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Kardashian quickly shut down the theory, though she seemed optimistic about having more children. “No I wish,” she wrote alongside an emoji of a woman cradling her baby bump.

Us exclusively reported in December 2019 that the Poosh founder and Bendjima, 26, are back on. “The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up,” a source revealed.

Kardashian and the model sparked reconciliation rumors earlier that month when they were spotted together on two separate occasions in Miami and at Disneyland. They also got cozy at her family’s annual Christmas party, posing for a cuddly pic together. “One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition,” she captioned the series of Instagram photos at the time.

Kardashian recently announced she would be taking a step back from the family’s show to be with her children. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

The reality star shares son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The TV personality and Disick, 36, got real about their coparenting relationship in April 2019. “The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” she admitted in a YouTube video. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

The Flip It Like Disick star added: “The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page, and what’s, I guess, appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other. In the beginning, you set good [boundaries] and we learned from that and we’ve gotten to a good place.”