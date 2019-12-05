



Coupling up? Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima were spotted in Miami on Thursday, December 5, Us Weekly confirms.

“Kourtney and Younes were very low key behind the DJ booth at LIV last night,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They stayed in an intimate corner where they couldn’t be seen by everyone.”

Kardashian, 40, and her ex, 26, were at David Grutman’s LIV in the early hours of December 5, to support little sis, Kendall Jenner. The model, 24, was there to debut Zaza & Friends a night dedicated to Jenner’s Apple Music radio station, Zaza World gone live.

“The whole group — including Kourtney and Younes — were dancing all night,” the eyewitness said, noting they were there until about 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The group arrived around 2 a.m. and Jenner took over the DJ booth the source revealed playing for her friends which included Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Luka Sabbat.

The former flames were celebrating Art Basel in Miami beginning on Tuesday, December 3. They attended the opening of Maggio Cipriani’s new concept Socialista Miami. The two did not arrive together, a source told to Us. “They both went to a couch in the back together and looked cozy together,” the insider added. “They spilled out the back door after about 20 minutes.”

Earlier in the day, Kardashian and Bendjima attended the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 fashion show, but again didn’t go together. Before the event, Kourtney dined for lunch with Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban at Prime 112.

In September, the exes were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. A source told Us at the time that the pair have “been in contact as of late,” but they aren’t officially back together.

The source added, “They are seeing where things go where their relationship [goes]. They aren’t necessarily ‘back together’ and Kourtney hasn’t put a label on it or made it official with him yet, but they are hanging out and talking.”

In April, Bendjima attended Kardahian’s 40th birthday party and a source told Us exclusively that the reality star “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.”

The couple dated for two years, calling it quits in August 2018. Kardashian shares three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — with Scott Disick. The Poosh founder and Disick, 36, ended their longterm romance in 2015.