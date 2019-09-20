Back on? Kourtney Kardashian was spotted holding hands with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima a year after their split.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the twosome walked hand in hand while out together in Los Angeles after the 26-year-old reportedly picked up the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40. After dining on Italian food for lunch, per the outlet, the pair went to Blum & Poe art gallery in Culver City, California. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that “been in contact as of late,” but aren’t officially back together.

“They are seeing where things go where their relationship,” the source says. “They aren’t necessarily ‘back together’ and Kourtney hasn’t put a label on it or made it official with him yet, but they are hanging out and talking.”

Kardashian and Bendjima called it quits in August 2018 after two years together. Their split came after photos of the model with another woman surfaced. While Kim Kardashian was quick to call Bendjima out on Instagram, he denied that he had been unfaithful to the KKW Beauty CEO’s older sister.

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,’” Kim wrote at the time alongside a Pinocchio-inspired emoji that features a long nose.

Kourtney, however, stayed on good terms with Bendjima and even briefly rekindled their relationship in September 2018 before breaking up for good.

“They have great chemistry and that’s one of the things that brought her back to him,” a source told Us at the time. “They are revisiting their relationship.”

Months later, the former boxer attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party.

An insider told Us in April that the Poosh founder “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.”

“She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott [Disick],” the insider said. “[She] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness.”

Kourtney shares three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — with Disick. The duo called it quits in 2015 after dating on and off for a decade. A source told Us earlier this month that the exes are “coparenting in a great way.”

“Scott and Kourtney realize it looks weird from an outside perspective that they have stayed so close as exes, but it works for them,” the source said.

The insider added that Kourtney is looking “for someone who is a good fit for her and her family and not just a fling.”

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to,” the source said on September 10. “She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family.”

