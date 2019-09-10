



Suitors, take note! Kourtney Kardashian is single and ready to mingle — but she’s not settling for just another man who is going to come and go.

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Poosh founder, 40. “She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family.”

The source notes that Kardashian — who shares three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex Scott Disick — is “waiting for someone who is a good fit for her and her family and not just a fling.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Disick, 36, for nine years before splitting in July 2015. She went on to have a high-profile relationship with Younes Bendjima from October 2016 to October 2018, and has also been briefly linked to actor Luka Sabbat and Justin Bieber.

Though Kardashian has not yet found love, the Talentless founder has moved on with girlfriend Sofia Richie, to whom he was first linked in the summer of 2017.

“Kourtney and Scott are coparenting in a great way,” a source previously told Us. “Scott and Kourtney realize it looks weird from an outside perspective that they have stayed so close as exes, but it works for them.”

As for Kardashian’s bond with Richie, 21, the second insider noted that she thinks the model “brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them.”

The source explained: “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl. Everything is positive with Sofia and Kourtney right now. The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family. Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

