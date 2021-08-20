Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors.

Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.

One month later, however, multiple sources confirmed the makeup mogul’s second pregnancy to Us Weekly. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” one insider revealed. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

Jenner isn’t the only one who’s spoken up about a potential pregnancy. The California native’s older half-sister — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — has frequently taken aim at body-shamers in the comments of her Instagram posts.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian replied in May 2020 after sharing a series of swimsuit photos that highlighted her curves. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

The denial came one month after she encouraged her followers to “put the blessing out there” amid rumors that she was trying for baby No. 4.

Kardashian froze her eggs in 2018 and the emotional process was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the time. She later joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she “got talked into” the decision.

“I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well,'” she explained in March 2021. “I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own [in my 40s]? Maybe that’s God’s plan.’ I’m more like that.”

The next generation of Kardashian-Jenners also includes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. Rob Kardashian, for his part, is the father of daughter Dream.

While Kendall Jenner has yet to welcome a child of her own, she has her sights set on starting a family someday.

“At the end of our life, you’re not going to care that you worked every day and you made this much money,” she told Vogue in March 2018. “You’re going to care about the relationships that you’ve built and the bonds that you have and the love that you’ve created. That’s what you’re going to care about. That’s my whole thing: what you leave behind.”

Scroll down to see how the reality stars have clapped back at pregnancy rumors through the years: