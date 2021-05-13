No. 1 aunt! While talking about her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall Jenner has opened up multiple times about having kids of her own.

Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the model’s siblings to start a family, welcoming son Mason with Scott Disick in 2009. The Poosh creator went on to give birth to daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively, before she and the Talentless creator called it quits in 2015.

As for Kim Kardashian, the makeup mogul shares four children with ex Kanye West — daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Khloé Kardashian is the mother of daughter True with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in 2019 with Travis Scott.

Kendall gushed about Kylie’s baby girl in March 2018, telling Vogue: “It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob [Kardashian] and Khloé; Brandon [Jenner] and Brody [Jenner]; Burton [Jenner] and Casey [Jenner], and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

The Victoria’s Secret model added that her friends call her “Mama Ken” due to her maternal instincts on their drunk nights together.

“My friends make fun of me … because I literally take control of every situation,” the Los Angeles native explained at the time. “I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?”

DJ Taco Bennett told the magazine that Kendall was his “second mom” or his “club mom,” saying, “Whenever I get drunk, she takes care of me.”

Kendall noted at the time that her main focus wasn’t conceiving kids of her own because she was “still trying to find [her] path in life, not work-wise.”

She gushed, “At the end of our life, you’re not going to care that you worked every day and you made this much money. You’re going to care about the relationships that you’ve built and the bonds that you have and the love that you’ve created. That’s what you’re going to care about. That’s my whole thing: what you leave behind.”

Keep scrolling to see Kendall’s quotes over the years about having children: