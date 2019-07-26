



Obsessed! Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner’s latest pictures of her 17-month-old daughter, Stormi, with her dad, Travis Scott.

“My baby fever after this is on overload,” the proud aunt, 23, commented on the Kylie Cosmetics creator’s Thursday, July 25, Instagram upload.

Justin Bieber’s wife, 22, added, “Please stop giving me the most baby fever. She’s the sweetest.”

In the pictures, the rapper, 28, held his toddler and helped her get a drink of water. He also made her giggle by kissing her neck in a precious father-daughter video. “We took our baby on an adventure yesterday,” Kylie, 21, captioned the shots. “Ugh I love this little girl so much. Not only do I think she‘s the cutest thing in the world… she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul. P.S. The pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time.”

The makeup mogul and her boyfriend welcomed their baby girl in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

Hailey, who married the Grammy winner, 25, in September 2018, “can’t wait to be a mom,” a source close to the model told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “[She and Justin] are both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together.”

The previous month, the Arizona native told Vogue Arabia that she “love[s] kids.” She went on to say, “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

As for Kendall, she opened up to E! News in May about going “in and out of phases” of baby fever while hanging out with her nieces and nephews. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever,'” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!