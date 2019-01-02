Hailey Baldwin ‘Can’t Wait to Be a Mom’

Babies are definitely on the brain for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. “They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

The model, 22, has even opened up about her excitement of starting a family with the singer, 24. “I love kids,” she said in the December issue of Vogue Arabia, noting, “I would say now that’s a closer reality.” But don’t expect them to expand their family right away soon as she added that she and her husband — the duo married in September — have no specific plans to have children “any time soon.” Watch the video above for more on Baldwin and Bieber’s baby plans.

