On the down-low! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kept their Thursday, September 13, trip to the marriage bureau in New York City under wraps.

A source tells Us Weekly that the the soon-to-be newlyweds “arrived through a back door, not the front entrance where everyone comes in,” noting that Bieber and Baldwin “were taken back to a private office toward the back of the building by the clerk’s employees for privacy.”

The blushing bride-to-be rocked “a short all-white dress,” according to the insider. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old “Love Yourself” crooner “was in a very baggy striped shirt and black pants.”

The 21-year-old model “was glowing,” added the source, “and Justin had his hand wrapped tightly around hers.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, September 14, that Bieber and Baldwin had tied the knot following a brief engagement. Despite multiple reports, Baldwin took to Twitter to insist the two are not yet technically wed. “I understand where the speculation is coming from,” she wrote. “But I’m not married yet!”

Hours later, Pattie Mallette — Bieber’s mom — hinted at the wedding in a simple yet sweet tweet, writing, “Love is unconditional.”

Bieber popped the question to Baldwin while vacationing in the Bahamas in July, just a few short weeks after they decided to give their on-again, off-again relationship another shot. The Canadian singer proposed with a gorgeous diamond ring, which the model sported as they strolled on the beach together post-proposal.

Last month, a source told Us that “Justin is really in love with Hailey,” adding that the singer “loves that she is super chill and down to do anything.”

Another source told Us at the time that the pair “want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family.”

Multiple members of Baldwin’s family have spoken out about their hopes and advice for the couple, including Kim Basinger, the Arizona native’s aunt, who spoke to Us in August about the bridal party that Baldwin had put into place, suggesting a bigger celebration could be underway.

“Oh, it’ll be fun,” she gushed to Us. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

