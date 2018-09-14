Subtle congratulations? Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, posted a cryptic tweet after reports surfaced that her son secretly married fiancée Hailey Baldwin.

Love is unconditional. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) September 14, 2018

“Love is unconditional,” Mallette, 43, tweeted in the early hours of Friday, September 14.

Baldwin later tweeted that she and the former child star have not yet married, but according to multiple reports and an insider to Us, the couple had tied the knot. The two were spotted at a New York City courthouse on Thursday, September 13, and according to TMZ, were there to obtain a marriage license.

Mallette shared a similar message after the “No Brainer” singer’s engagement. “Love does not traffic in shame and disrespect, nor selfishly seek its own honor,” she tweeted on July 9, quoting the Bible. “Love is not easily irritated or quick to take offense. Love joyfully celebrates honesty and finds no delight in what is wrong. 1 Corinthians 13:5-6.”

Shortly before news of the betrothal broke, Mallette tweeted: “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.” The duo’s dads, Jeremy Bieber and Stephen Baldwin, also wished them well via social media.

Bieber popped the question to Baldwin in the Bahamas on July 7, just two months prior to their rumored wedding. Us reported that the pair were already planning their nuptials days after she accepted his proposal. “They want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family,” a source told Us in August.

Baldwin opened up about the scrutiny surrounding the engagement in an interview published earlier this month. “I don’t think it’s affected me really,” she said. “I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

