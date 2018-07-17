Wedding bells may be ringing sooner than we thought! Kim Basinger revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that Justin Bieber and her niece Hailey Baldwin have already picked out their bridal party — and it includes the actress’ daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

“Oh, it’ll be fun,” Basinger said of the couple’s nuptials while attending the Last Chance for Animals protest against the South Korean dog meat market on Tuesday, July 17, in L.A. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

The 64-year old Oscar winner also shared her opinion on her niece’s fiancé. “I’m very, very happy for Hailey. I think it’s a good thing,” she told Us. “I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild!”

Basinger tied the knot with Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin in 1993. The pair divorced in 2002. Hailey is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, Alec’s youngest brother.

Us confirmed the 21-year-old model’s engagement to the “Sorry” singer, 24, on July 8. Bieber popped the question one day earlier at a resort in the Bahamas. They began “hooking up” again in June after previously dating from 2015 to 2016.

A source revealed to Us earlier this month that the duo were already planning their big day. “[They are] discussing having a very small wedding,” an insider close to Hailey said. “They want something private, intimate.”

“It’s crazy how fast it happened but when you know, you know. They’re so excited,” another source explained. “He’s in love with her and they’ve always had that connection. They have been in love for a very long time.”

