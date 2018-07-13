Justin Bieber is channelling his inner Monica Gellar! The singer was recently spotted raving about his engagement to Hailey Baldwin, repeatedly telling fans, “I’m engaged! I’m engaged!”

The pair were seen chatting with fans in Brooklyn on Friday, July 13.

“They both seemed so happy. Justin was in such a good mood today. When we met him he kept saying, ‘Guys, I’m engaged. I’m engaged! Can you believe it? I’m so happy,’” an eyewitness told Us. “He said new music with DJ Khaled coming soon. He let us touch his hair. We didn’t really talk to Hailey much, but she was sweet!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 8, that Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, got engaged during their romantic getaway in the Bahamas. Shortly after news of their engagement broke, the “Love Yourself” crooner made headlines on Tuesday, July 10, for not following his fiancée on Instagram. However, Bieber must have had a change of heart recently because Baldwin is now one of the 92 people the singer follows on the social media platform.

The couple have stepped out in New York City on multiple occasions since their engagement. The eyewitness recently saw the duo packing on the PDA in Brooklyn, noting to Us that Baldwin “had her hand rubbing his back.”

A second onlooker told Us added that “they seemed really happy together.”

“Justin kept saying to me that he couldn’t believe he was engaged to the love of his life,” the second onlooker explained.

Bieber and Baldwin have also not shied away from showing off their relationship on social media. The “Never Say Never” singer shared a photo of the twosome’s matching watches on his Instagram Story on Friday, July 13.

“Me and bae,” he captioned the snap.

The model, for her part, posted an Instagram photo of the pair boarding a private jet on Friday, simply writing, “Mans.”

