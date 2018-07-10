The 91 people who Justin Bieber follows on Instagram include fellow singers, athletes, reality stars, friends and family members. But one person who is noticeably missing is his new fiancée, Hailey Baldwin.

After the “Friends” singer, 24, confirmed on Monday, July 9, that he proposed to the model, 21, while vacationing in the Bahamas two nights earlier, his legion of fans flocked to the “Following” section on his Instagram account out of curiosity. They were quick to point out that Baldwin follows Bieber, but he has yet to return the favor.

The Grammy winner — who is active on the social media app and even occasionally uploads several posts a day — follows celebrities including Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg, Kylie Jenner, Will Smith, Shawn Mendes and ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Bieber posted a touching message to his bride-to-be via Instagram on Monday evening. He wrote that he initially planned to “wait a while to say anything but word travels fast.” He then gushed, “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. … You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!”

For her part, Baldwin took to Twitter to share her excitement. “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!” she tweeted on Monday. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”

The couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016. They rekindled their romance in early June, three months after the “Love Yourself” crooner and his on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez called it quits once again.

