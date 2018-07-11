Justin Bieber may not follow his fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, on Instagram, but he recently showed her some love in the comments section!

“Dats mine,” the 24-year-old singer commented on a photo of the model, 21, shared to her Instagram on July 4.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 8, that Bieber proposed to Baldwin during the twosome’s trip to the Bahamas. Two days after the engagement news broke, fans noticed that the “Love Yourself” crooner doesn’t follow Baldwin on Instagram. As of Wednesday, July 11, Bieber still only follows 91 people on the social media platform and his fiancée doesn’t make the cut.

Bieber did, however, share a lengthy message about Baldwin on his Instagram page on Monday, July 9, confirming that he had popped the question.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote alongside two black-and-white pics of the duo. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!”

He added: “Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

A source close to Baldwin revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the couple are “discussing having a small wedding” and want “something private and intimate.”

“Justin loves Canada and is at home there,” the insider added. “It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

