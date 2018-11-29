First comes love, then comes babies. Hailey Baldwin hinted that she and husband Justin Bieber may start having kids before we know it in the December 2018 issue of Vogue Arabia.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” the 22-year-old model told the magazine. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

While Baldwin is clearly excited to start a family with Bieber, 24, she admitted the couple doesn’t have specific plans to have children “any time soon.”

The pair recently celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple at their home in Ontario, Canada, with both of their families. Bieber gushed about the experience on Instagram on Friday, November 23.

“First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving,” he caption alongside a photo of bare trees and snow. “First time both sides of the family has come together.”

The singer added, “Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

A source tells Us that Baldwin cooked the meal, “but they all chipped in.”

Bieber and Baldwin made the move to his hometown in November 2018 and couldn’t be happier now that they’re out of the hectic world of Los Angeles.

“Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now. That’s their home base,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Justin has a huge home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey.”

The Drop the Mic host officially changed her last name to Bieber on Instagram earlier this month and showed off a diamond necklace spelling out her new moniker, which was a birthday gift, shortly after.

