Birthday bling! Hailey Baldwin showed off a chunky new diamond necklace spelling out her new last name — Bieber — on Saturday, November 24.

The model, who turned 22 on Thursday, November 22, shared a video of her statement jewelry on her Instagram Story, along with a gift box and two heart-eye emojis.

The extravagant gift reveal came a day after Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, 24, shared a sweet post marking their first Thanksgiving as a married couple.

“First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving,” the “Never Say Never singer” captioned a photo of trees and snow. “First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

The “Love Yourself” singer’s mom, Pattie Mallette, shared photos from the double celebration, showing her son serenading Baldwin with “Happy Birthday” and playfully smashing a cake in her face before giving her a kiss.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin also shared two pics of the funny moment on Instagram on Friday, November 23, showing herself laughing as she wiped frosting off her face while her father stood behind her documenting it all on his cell phone.

As previously reported, the couple wed in a New York City courthouse in September. Us Weekly confirmed in July that Bieber had proposed to Baldwin during a romantic trip to the Bahamas shortly after they rekindled their romance.

