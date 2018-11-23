It’s safe to say Pattie Mallette is a big fan of her new daughter-in-law Hailey Baldwin! Justin Bieber’s mom took to Twitter on Thursday, November 22, to gush over the model.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!!” Mallette, 43, wrote. “I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!”

The Canadian film producer also documented a day of double celebrations with Bieber, 24, and the 22-year-old for her birthday and Thanksgiving in a series of Instagram Stories.

Mallette first added a photo of the Drop the Mic host — who wed her son earlier this year in a New York City courthouse — giving her a kiss on the cheek.

The Nowhere but Up author then posted a clip showing a sweet interaction between Bieber and Baldwin with Lauv’s “I Like Me Better” playing in the background. In the video, the “Baby” crooner surprises his newly minted wife by playfully smashing a cake in her face.

Later that same day, Mallette shared a picture of Bieber and Baldwin sharing a kiss before the “Love Yourself” singer led his family in song as they serenaded the Arizona native with “Happy Birthday.”

Baldwin appeared to have a great day surrounded by her husband and in-laws, taking to Instagram to thank friends and fans for their kind words. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes,” she captioned a blank Instagram Story. “22 is already AMAZING!!!”

Her spouse posted about their shared holiday on Instagram on Friday, November 23. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving,” he wrote. “First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!”

Mallette is known to be supportive of her son’s relationships. After Bieber briefly reconciled with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in 2017, a source told E! News that his “parents love Selena,” adding “they are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Bieber had proposed to Baldwin during a romantic trip to the Bahamas. Earlier this month took Baldwin took the singer’s moniker officially on Instagram when she changed her handle from “Hailey Baldwin” to “Hailey Bieber.”

