Justin Bieber’s Parents ‘Love’ Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber’s parents, Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, are happy to see their son back together with his off-and-on love of seven years, Selena Gomez. “His parents love Selena. They want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl,” a source told E! News. “They are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus. They support him going to church often and having his faith being such a big part of his life.”

It seems the feeling is mutual. Although Gomez doesn’t follow Bieber on Instagram, she recently “liked” his Saturday, December 9, post gushing over Mallette. “Love you mom!!” he wrote. “So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better..”

While the “Sorry” singer’s family is thrilled at the couple’s recent reunion, her loved ones aren’t quite as eager about the relationship just yet. “Her friends want her to be cautious,” a source told Us Weekly in November.

As previously reported, 23-year-old Bieber and Gomez got back together following the “Wolves” singer’s split from The Weeknd in October after 10 months of dating. While the on-again couple has remained relatively mum about their rekindled romance, Gomez recently opened up about why the timing was right to give her relationship with Bieber another shot. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” she told Billboard last month. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

While she and The Weeknd recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, Gomez praised the way the former couple handled their split. “Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us,]” Gomez explained. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

