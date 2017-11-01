Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Snuggle, Bike Ride Through Los Angeles: Pics

Feelings on fire! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez continued to fuel reconciliation rumors on Wednesday, November 1, when were seen biking together in Los Angeles.

The former Disney star, 25, and the “Friends” singer, 23, were all smiles as they enjoyed the cold day together. Hot on the heels from her breakup with The Weeknd, Gomez is back on the market. However, multiple sources are exclusively telling Us Weekly that Bieber is trying to sweep her off her feet and rekindle their rocky romance, which ended in 2014.

“Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” an insider revealed. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can.” Although the pal confirmed that the “Wolves” singer shared something special with the “Starboy” singer, 27, who she dated for 10 months before the duo called it quits. “Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart,” the source added.

Scroll down to browse through the photos of Gomez and Bieber cozying up and spending the day together!