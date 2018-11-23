It’s not all newlywed bliss! Justin Bieber reflected on his first holiday with Hailey Baldwin as his wife with a sentimental quote about romance on Instagram.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” the 24-year-old “Never Say Never” crooner began a lengthy caption alongside a photo of bare trees and snow on Friday, November 23.

“First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving,” Bieber continued of the occasion. “First time both sides of the family has come together.”

As for his spouse, who was also celebrating her 22nd birthday, the Canadian born artist added: “Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

The “Baby” singer’s mom, Patti Mallette, shared multiple pictures and videos from the celebration. In one clip, Bieber can be heard serenading his love with “Happy Birthday” and presenting her with a cake.

Though the pair flew under the radar and quietly wed in September at a New York City courthouse.

Bieber and Baldwin confirmed their marital status on social media earlier in November with the Drop the Mic host changing her Instagram handle to Hailey Bieber and the “Love Yourself” singer calling Baldwin his “wife” on November 17.

The Grammy winner also confirmed his newly minted relationship status during a trip to the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, in October when the museum revealed “Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife.”

Later that month, Nona Melkoni, who dined next to the couple at a restaurant in Studio City told Us Weekly that Bieber and Baldwin “simultaneously said yes!” when she asked if they were married.

“They were both very happy and kind,” Melkoni told Us at the time. “He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged during a Bahamian vacation in July weeks after rekindling their romance.

