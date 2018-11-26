Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Living in Ontario ‘Full-Time’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have taken the next step in their marriage: heading to his native Canada!

“Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now. That’s their home base,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Justin has a huge home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey.”

To celebrate their new living arrangement, the newlyweds invited their family members over for Thanksgiving, including Justin’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, and Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, as well as the model’s cousins and best friend.

“Hailey did cook, but they all chipped in,” the source reveals.

The next morning, the “Friends” singer, 24, shared a sentimental holiday message to Hailey, 22, that reflected upon their whirlwind romance and secret courthouse wedding in September.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together,” he wrote on Instagram. “Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

With their wedding and Thanksgiving behind them, Justin and Hailey are now ready for their next chapter.

“They’re very much in love. They get along so well,” the source tells Us. “She’s not pregnant right now. But it’s going to happen. They want to raise their family up there [in Canada].”

The Drop the Mic cohost officially changed her last name to Bieber on Instagram earlier this month. She later showed off a diamond statement necklace featuring the moniker.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!