Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple at their home in Canada with their families on November 22 — which was also the model’s 22nd birthday. “Hailey did cook, but they all chipped in,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

And with one milestone occasion behind them, the pair may be ready for another big one, the insider says: “They’re very much in love. They get along so well. They want to start a family soon.”

