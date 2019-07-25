Family of three! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, enjoyed a special day with their darling 17-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“We took our baby on an adventure yesterday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, captioned a Thursday, July 25, Instagram post. “Ugh I love this little girl so much. Not only do I think she‘s the cutest thing in the world… She’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul.”

In the social media upload, the rapper, 28, smiled down at his daughter and helped her get a drink of water. The Texas native also cracked her up by kissing her neck in a precious father-daughter moment that ended with the toddler saying “Dada” and patting his back.

The reality star added to her caption: “P.S. The pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time.”

The makeup mogul went on to share more footage of their family day on her Instagram Story. The outing came less than a week after the E! personality and her boyfriend relived their childhoods playing at a park with their little one.

She and Scott welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. The new parents both celebrated Stormi’s 1st birthday with emotional social media tributes.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” Jenner captioned a slideshow. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

The “Goosebumps” rapper added, “ITS [sic] MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS [sic] RAGE.”

