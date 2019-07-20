Forever young! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had the time of their lives while reliving their childhoods with 17-month-old daughter Stormi at a playground.

Jenner, 21, documented the outing in a series of Instagram Story videos on Friday, July 19. In the clips, Stormi, dressed in a white one-piece outfit and matching sneakers, giggled while trying out the facility’s equipment, explored the sand with the rapper, 27, and cheerfully exclaimed, “Wee!” as she rode on a swing with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. “Look at us swinging,” the reality star declared. “This is the best invention.”

The brood appeared to be back in California following a vacation to Turks and Caicos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Scott have been together since April 2017, but only one of them is concerned with taking the next step in their relationship. “Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot.”

Members of Jenner’s family are on board with the idea too. “Kim [Kardashian] and some friends are advocating for them to get married because they like the structure of it,” the insider added. “[They] think it … could be helpful for Kylie.”

The TV personality sparked speculation in June that she was expecting the couple’s second child when a voice in the background of sister Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story could be heard saying, “I’m pregnant.” However, a source assured Us at the time that Jenner was not the speaker.

Growing their family is in the cards for the pair, though. “Kylie definitely wants more children,” an insider divulged in May. “Friends wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant again soon. She loves being a mother and at this point feels comfortable being a parent.”

