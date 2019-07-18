Ready to walk down the aisle? Travis Scott certainly seems to be, even if his girlfriend Kylie Jenner is more hesitant.

“Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis,” a source told Us Weekly of the “SICKO MODE” rapper, 28. “Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot.”

He’s not the only one that’s pleased by the prospect. “Kim [Kardashian] and some friends are advocating for them to get married because they like the structure of it,” the insider revealed. “[They] think it lends a sense of structure to the marriage that could be helpful for Kylie.”

The musician told Rolling Stone in December that he planned to pop the question to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, sooner rather than later. “We’ll get married soon,” he said at the time. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The makeup mogul and the Grammy nominee, who regularly call each other “husband” and “wife” on Instagram, have been dating since April 2017 and share 17-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Jenner, for her part, is keen to have another little one with Scott: In April, she wrote a sweet birthday post for the singer via Instagram that closed with, “Let’s f–k around and have another baby.”

“Kylie definitely wants more children,” a source shared with Us exclusively in May. “Friends wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant again soon. She loves being a mother and at this point feels comfortable with being a parent.”

Added the insider: “[Kylie would] love to bring more kids into the world and into her and Travis’ life,” and is excited to “give Stormi a sibling.”

In the meantime, however, the pair have not shied away from PDA, exchanging a sweet smooch while saying goodbye on Saturday, July 13, ahead of Jenner’s tropical girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos with friends, including Sofia Richie and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.

With reporting by Brody Brown

