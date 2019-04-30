Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have come a long way since their first days together at Coachella 2017.

The couple, who returned to the music festival where they fell in love in April 2019, are now parents of daughter Stormi: They welcomed their first child together in secret in February 2018.

The rapper and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are also close to walking down the aisle together. The Grammy nominee, who has been sparking engagement rumors with the TV personality for years now, told Rolling Stone in December that he plans to put a ring on it in the near future.

“I just gotta sturdy up,” he told the magazine.

Though the pair hit a bump in the road in March 2019 after Scott was accused of cheating on the makeup mogul, they have since bounced back and are doing better than ever.

“Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” an insider told Us Weekly in April 2019. “Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him.”

A separate source also told Us that the duo were doing well in April. “Kylie doesn’t feel like she has to watch over Travis like a hawk,” the source said, adding, “That’s one of the main reasons their relationship works so well, is successful and continues to grow.”

Scroll through to read all the sweetest things the musician and the reality star have said about their relationship.