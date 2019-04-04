Kylie Jenner Is Living Her Best Life While on 'Baecation' With Travis Scott

Up close and personal! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, got cozy in a series of photos the reality star shared from the couple’s vacation.

In one pic, Jenner, 21, straddles the 26-year-old rapper in the ocean while wearing a revealing bikini and sipping on what appears to be wine. The pair come close to kissing in another shot.

“Baecation,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Thursday, April 4, Instagram post, adding emojis of a black heart and water droplets.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner poked fun at the setup in the comments section. “Who took these pics?” the model, 23, asked. “Love a third wheel.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO replied: “Self timer baby.” (Several Instagram users, meanwhile, joked that the duo’s 14-month old daughter, Stormi, took the photos.)

Kylie first posted about her getaway on Friday, March 29. “Brb on vacation,” she revealed on Instagram. She and Scott also flirted with each other via social media at the time, with the Life of Kylie alum tagging the Grammy nominee’s account as her butt.

The much-needed time away comes after strife in the Lip Kit mogul’s life. Scott denied cheating on his girlfriend in February after rumors of infidelity surfaced. However, a source told Us Weekly that the “Sicko Mode” rapper “was talking to girls on Instagram DM,” which Kylie discovered, and “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate.”

Another insider revealed that the twosome got into a “big fight” over the allegations, but “they are not ending the relationship.”

Elsewhere, Kylie dealt with the fallout from her best friend Jordyn Woods’ betrayal with her sister Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation,” one source noted, while a separate insider said: “Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing. She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

Kardashian, 34, split from Thompson, 28, after his hookup with Woods, 21. The exes share daughter True, 11 months.

