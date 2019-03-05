Not going to cut it in Kylie Jenner’s house. The Lip Kit maven recently “saw” that her boyfriend, Travis Scott, “was talking to girls on Instagram DM,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The insider added that “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate.” Shortly after the alleged exchange, the “Goosebumps” rapper, 26, deleted his account amid rumors he had cheated on Jenner, 21.

Jenner and Scott — who share 13-month-old daughter, Stormi — “are not ending the relationship,” despite getting into a “big fight” following reports that the Astroworld artist was unfaithful to the entrepreneur, a source previously explained to Us.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” his rep said in a statement on Thursday, February 28, after TMZ claimed the makeup mogul found “evidence” of his infidelity, leading Scott to cancel his concert at the time. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

The musician also took to Twitter to detail the reason he wasn’t playing the show. “Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—king sucks!” he wrote. “Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon.”

When Scott returned to the stage on Saturday, March 2, he was sure to give his “wifey” a shoutout, a source told Us, adding that he also said, “Remember to keep your family first.”

Rumors of the Grammy nominees infidelity came on the heels of a cheating scandal surrounding Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted “making out” with Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February, leading Kardashian, 34, to call it quits on her two-year relationship with the athlete.

Scott has since reactivated his Instagram account.

With reporting by Brody Brown

