Travis Scott Shouts Out to 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner Amid Cheating Allegations

Sending his love. Travis Scott sent a shoutout to Kylie Jenner during his first performance after he denied cheating allegations.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 26, took his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour 2 to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 2, days after he shot down a report that he was unfaithful to the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

“Remember to keep your family first,” the musician told the audience during his set, a source confirmed to Us. The “Goosebumps” wordsmith also referred to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as “wifey” in a shoutout before he left the stage.

Scott (real name Jacques Berman Webster II) canceled his Buffalo, New York, show on Thursday, February 28, after TMZ reported that Jenner accused him of infidelity and had the “evidence” to prove it. However, he claimed sickness as the reason.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight,” Scott tweeted on Thursday. “I’m under the weather and it f–king sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon.”

In response to the TMZ report, the Grammy nominee’s rep released a statement to Entertainment Tonight: “Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Two days later, the ASTROWORLD crooner deleted his Instagram account. The Lip Kit mogul’s account is still active, though she has not posted since the rumors surfaced.

Scott and Jenner have been together since 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.

The Life of Kylie alum’s sister Khloé Kardashian is in the midst of her own scandal. The Good American cofounder, 34, split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February after he was caught cheating with Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian, however, has not remained silent in the wake of the drama. “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” the reality star tweeted on Saturday. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

A source revealed to Us Weekly in February that Jenner “defended Jordyn in the beginning,” adding: “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will.”

