Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram After Denying He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Something to hide? Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account after reports claimed he cheated on girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The rapper, 26, left the social media platform on Saturday, March 2, days after he denied being unfaithful. Jenner’s account is still active, though she has not posted since the rumors surfaced. In addition, Scott is still on Twitter.

TMZ reported on Thursday, February 28, that the reality star, 21, accused her boyfriend of cheating on her after she found “evidence.” The couple reportedly engaged in an argument, which led Scott to cancel his Buffalo, New York, concert so that he could stay in Los Angeles to work out the situation.

The Grammy nominee announced his absence via Twitter on Thursday, claiming that the cancellation was due to illness. “Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—king sucks!” he tweeted. “Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon.”

Scott’s rep also addressed the rumors head-on. “Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” a statement to Entertainment Tonight said. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

TMZ reported on Saturday that the duo, who are parents of 13-month-old daughter Stormi, are trying to work things out.

Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian is in the midst of her own scandal. The Good American cofounder, 34, split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February after he was caught cheating with the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

The Life of Kylie alum has stayed mum on the ordeal, while Kardashian blasted the 21-year-old model after Woods denied many of the allegations against her in an interview with Red Table Talk. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the Revenge Body host tweeted on Friday, March 1. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

A source revealed to Us Weekly in February that Jenner “defended Jordyn in the beginning,” adding: “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will.”

Woods admitted on Red Table Talk that Thompson, 27, kissed her at a party but denied sleeping with the athlete.

