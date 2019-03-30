A show of strength! Travis Scott proved that he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner are back on track after cheating allegations and an explosive fight.

The rapper, 26, posted a photo of himself nuzzling the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, via Instagram on Friday, March 29. Jenner donned a flirty grin as she embraced her boyfriend, with whom she shares 13-month-old daughter Stormi.

Scott also shared a throwback Instagram Story pic of the then-blonde reality star flipping off a camera while his face was enveloped in a puff of smoke.

Jenner recently revealed on her Instagram account that she is on vacation. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wore a clingy, sheer white dress in one photo, in which she tagged her derrière with Scott’s account.

The Grammy nominee kept the social media flirtation going, commenting with queen, lightning bolt, fire and butterfly emojis on another post that featured the same outfit.

TMZ reported on February 28 that Jenner accused Scott of infidelity after finding “evidence” on his phone. However, his rep quickly shot down the rumors. “Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie,” the statement said. “It is not true. He did not cheat.”

Turns out, the Lip Kit mogul did see that the musician “was talking to girls on Instagram DM,” a source revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month. “The messages weren’t exactly appropriate.”

The couple were not ready to call it quits, despite getting into a “big fight” over the accusations. “They are not ending their relationship,” a second insider told Us.

They have since shown support for each other through their clothing choices. Scott sported a hoodie with Jenner’s face on it while attending a Houston Rockets game, while she cozied up in sweatpants from his Astroworld tour.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper later left a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section of his girlfriend’s steamy Instagram shot, in which she put her lingerie on display underneath a sheer dress.

