Kylie Jenner Shows Support for Travis Scott While Cuddling Stormi

His biggest fan? Kylie Jenner posted a sweet photo cuddling daughter, Stormi, on Instagram on Friday, March 15, and she sent a subtle sign of support for her beau, Travis Scott, at the same time.

In the pic, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, is cradling the 13-month-old in what appears to be her bedroom. The influencer is wearing an oversized black T-shirt and sweatpants with “Thrills and Chills” written down the side — a tagline from the 26-year-old’s Astroworld tour.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post, “baby girl” with two black hearts.

The pic is Jenner’s first public acknowledgement of Scott since cheating rumors surfaced earlier this month. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the billionaire “saw” that her musician boyfriend “was talking to girls on Instagram DM,” and that “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate.”

Shortly after the news broke, the rapper canceled his concert in Buffalo, New York, and deleted his Instagram account. The “Goosebumps” singer denied the allegations through his rep, stating at the time, “Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

And even though a source told Us that the couple got into a “big fight” over the rumors, “they are not ending the relationship.”

The infidelity allegations surfaced just a few weeks after Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian called it quits on her two-year relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was caught cheating on her with Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods in February.

