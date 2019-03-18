Team Kylie! Travis Scott showed his love for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, by wearing a sweatshirt that featured a sexy photo of the reality star.

The 26-year-old rapper rocked the official Kylie Jenner merch hoodie while sitting courtside at a recent Houston Rockets game. Scott’s fashion gesture came less than a month after the Grammy nominee fought back against reports that he was unfaithful to Jenner, 21.

While TMZ claimed on February 28 that Scott canceled his concert in Buffalo, New York,because the Kylie Cosmetics CEO found “evidence” that he cheated, the musician’s rep denied the report.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” the statement from this rep read. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the twosome, who share 13-month-old daughter Stormi, got into a “big fight” over the rumors, but Jenner ultimately did not believe that her boyfriend of nearly two years has cheated on her.

“They are not ending the relationship,” the source added.

While Jenner has yet to publicly comment on the status of her relationship, she sent her own subtle sign of support by wearing Scott’s tour merchandise on Friday, March 15.

“Baby girl,” the makeup mogul captioned a photo of herself cuddling Stormi while sporting an oversize black T-shirt and sweatpants with “Thrills and Chills” — a tagline from Scott’s Astroworld tour — written down the side.

Scott’s infidelity allegations surfaced just a few weeks after Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian discovered that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with the Life of Kylie alum’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, who share 11-month-old daughter True, split in light of the scandal.

Despite the drama, the Kardashian-Jenner family came together to celebrate Rob Kardashian’s 32nd birthday on Saturday, March 16

